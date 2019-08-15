A controversial application to allow the Security Dodge auto dealership in Amityville to legalize, expand and relocate its services must wait for a traffic study to be completed before it proceeds, Amityville officials said this week.

Village trustees held a lengthy and sometimes contentious public hearing Monday to consider the dealership’s application, which it contends will alleviate some of the traffic issues plaguing residents.

Mayor Dennis Siry said the village will hire an engineering firm to complete a traffic study, paid for by Security Dodge, before the trustees decide on the special-use permits.

The dealership uses both 335 and 339 Merrick Rd. as parking lots. The application seeks to legalize 335 Merrick Rd. as a parking lot, including adding blacktop, drainage, curbing and landscaping, said Dodge attorney Joseph Buzzell said.

It also seeks to open a quick service shop at 339 Merrick Rd, which would divert much of the traffic from South Bayview Avenue, Buzzell said.

Vehicles enter and exit the dealership via several driveways on South Bayview Avenue, eliciting complaints from neighbors about traffic and noise.

“The proposal is to alleviate that concern by shifting a lot of that traffic down Merrick Road, either to the parking lot at 335 or to the quick service at 339 so that people would never have to come down South Bayview at all,” Buzzell said.

Laura Gribbins lives in Snug Harbor Condominiums 55+ community off South Bayview Avenue and said the noise from the dealership operations and traffic sometimes goes late in the day.

She complained of delivery trucks blocking traffic and said the dealership has generally outgrown the neighborhood.

“They’re too big for this area now,” she said.

A few years ago, the dealership applied for a special exception from the village zoning board to legalize the 335 Merrick Rd. lot but the village, citing a ban on further automotive uses on Merrick Road, denied the request. The dealership sued, lost and is appealing, but Siry said the business should have applied to the board of trustees to begin with, not the zoning board.

He said that if the board approves the special-use permits, it will come with stipulations to control traffic and parking.

Siry said he sees the applications as as an effort to alleviate residents’ issues.

“It’s to find a solution to the problems that have . . . caused a traffic situation on South Bayview Avenue,” he said.