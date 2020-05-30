A 85-year-old Selden man died in a car crash in the hamlet Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Ronald Caputo was driving a 1992 Mazda heading south on Boyle Road at 5:20 a.m. when his vehicle and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz driven by Furman Pearsall, 78, collided, police said. Pearsall had been heading west on Middle Country Road.

Caputo was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he later died, police said. Pearsall, who also resides in the hamlet, was taken to the same hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Suffolk County police Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.