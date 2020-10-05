Cops: Teen driver injured after crashing into SUV

A teenaged driver was seriously injured when police said she crashed into an SUV while exiting a townhouse parking lot Sunday evening in Selden.

The driver, 17, of Selden, was transported by a Selden Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, identified by police as Khali Armstrong, 24, of Coram, was not injured.

Police said Armstrong was driving a 2015 Hyundai Tucson westbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle was struck by the 2017 Volkswagen as it exited the Fairfield Townhouses complex parking lot at about 6:40 p.m. The scene is near Adirondack Drive.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-854-8652. All call will remain confidential.