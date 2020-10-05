TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Teen driver injured after crashing into SUV

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A teenaged driver was seriously injured when police said she crashed into an SUV while exiting a townhouse parking lot Sunday evening in Selden.

The driver, 17, of Selden, was transported by a Selden Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, identified by police as Khali Armstrong, 24, of Coram, was not injured.

Police said Armstrong was driving a 2015 Hyundai Tucson westbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle was struck by the 2017 Volkswagen as it exited the Fairfield Townhouses complex parking lot at about 6:40 p.m. The scene is near Adirondack Drive.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-854-8652. All call will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

