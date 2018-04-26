A crash involving a propane truck and another vehicle forced the closure of northbound Nicolls Road in front of Suffolk Community College in Selden on Thursday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the crash was reported in a 911 call at 9:37 a.m.

Police also could not immediately say if anyone was injured.

Emergency services officers responded to the scene.

Police said the road is closed between Horseblock Road and West Road. Additional details were not immediately available.