Cops: Propane truck crash closes Nicolls Road in Selden

The scene of a crash involving an

The scene of a crash involving an oil truck and another vehicle on Nicolls Road in Selden on Thursday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A crash involving a propane truck and another vehicle forced the closure of northbound Nicolls Road in front of Suffolk Community College in Selden on Thursday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the crash was reported in a 911 call at 9:37 a.m.

Police also could not immediately say if anyone was injured.

Emergency services officers responded to the scene.

Police said the road is closed between Horseblock Road and West Road. Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

