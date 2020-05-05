A Selden man was arrested Tuesday and charged in a hit-and-run crash last month that left a bicyclist critically injured in Blue Point, Suffolk police said.

Robert Xavier, 36, was behind the wheel of a 2010 Lincoln Navigator on April 6 when he struck Frannie Columbine, 76, of Blue Point, and then left the scene, police said.

The crash occurred just before noon while Xavier was making a left-hand turn from Blue Point Avenue onto Middle Road. Columbine was riding a bicycle when he was struck, police said.

Xavier was arrested in front of his home Tuesday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, officials said. He was given a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment May 22 at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Following the crash, Columbine was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was still recovering from his injuries Tuesday, authorities said.