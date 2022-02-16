First responders at a Selden house fire Wednesday night found a man dead inside the residence, Suffolk police said.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 6:20 p.m. at the home on Magnolia Drive near Talbot Lane, according to police, who said officers responded to the blaze about 6:40 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of Earl Rahman, 81, a resident of the home, was found inside, police said.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was "non-criminal in nature," police said. No one else was injured.