TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man, 81, found dead inside Selden home after fire, Suffolk police say

Flames engulf a Selden home Wednesday night where

Flames engulf a Selden home Wednesday night where the body of an 81-year-old male resident was later found inside, Suffolk police said.  Credit: Chris Sabella

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

First responders at a Selden house fire Wednesday night found a man dead inside the residence, Suffolk police said.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 6:20 p.m. at the home on Magnolia Drive near Talbot Lane, according to police, who said officers responded to the blaze about 6:40 p.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of Earl Rahman, 81, a resident of the home, was found inside, police said.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was "non-criminal in nature," police said. No one else was injured.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Flames engulf a Selden home Wednesday night where
Person found dead inside home after fire, police say
Rockville Centre Fire Department responded to an accident
Cleanup, investigation continue after massive tanker truck fire
Diploma rates statewide have improved by a total
High school graduation rates for LI's Class of 2021 rise to over 92%
Delays are expected on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch
Cops: Man shot dead by traveling companion on LIRR train
A U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring Edmonia Lewis,
Stamp of trailblazing African American sculptor on display in Nassau
Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday he plans to
Adams' budget: Same cop count, but more on the street
Didn’t find what you were looking for?