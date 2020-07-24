TODAY'S PAPER
Police, firefighters rescue 2 people, animals from Selden house fire

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Police and firefighters saved two people and several dogs and cats from a burning home in Selden Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the Sixth Precinct and firefighters from the Selden Fire Department responded to the 11:33 a.m. blaze on Iroquois Avenue, police said. Suffolk police Sgt. William Madden and officers Robert Strandvold and Lynn Volpe helped save a resident and her four dogs. "Officers also evacuated a neighbor who was inside the home attempting to extinguish the fire,” police said in a statement.

While attempting to put out the fire, firefighters also removed three unconscious cats from the home, police said. Officers Volpe, Strandvold and Corey Vogt administered first aid and oxygen to the cats, officials said.

Officer Angelica Nebel and Selden Fire Department paramedic Melissa Blom also treated the animals, police said. Three dogs and three cats were treated for emergency care at the Selden Animal Hospital. One of the cats died, police said.

The resident and neighbor were uninjured, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

