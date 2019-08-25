A Selden teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said.

About 9:25 p.m., Jenna Perez, 17, was crossing the Nesconset Highway southbound, about 300 feet west of Terryville Road, when she was hit by a vehicle that police believe was traveling west on Nesconset Highway, authorities said.

The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistance from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office. Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.