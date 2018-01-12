TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Selden mosque evacuated over suspicious suitcase

Results of X-ray show case was filled with donated clothes, police say.

Suffolk police on scene of evacuated mosque in

Suffolk police on scene of evacuated mosque in Selden on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. . Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Generosity was briefly mistaken for evil on Friday, when a suitcase was found outside a Selden mosque.

At 12:13 p.m., a 911 caller reported the case had been found by the The Islamic Association of Long Island’s place of worship, Suffolk police said in a statement.

As a precaution, officers evacuated the mosque and surrounding buildings, and the Emergency Service Section unit X-rayed the suitcase, the police said.

“It was determined that the contents were a clothing donation,” police said.

The evacuation was lifted at about 2 p.m., they said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

