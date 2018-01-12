Cops: Selden mosque evacuated over suspicious suitcase
Results of X-ray show case was filled with donated clothes, police say.
Generosity was briefly mistaken for evil on Friday, when a suitcase was found outside a Selden mosque.
At 12:13 p.m., a 911 caller reported the case had been found by the The Islamic Association of Long Island’s place of worship, Suffolk police said in a statement.
As a precaution, officers evacuated the mosque and surrounding buildings, and the Emergency Service Section unit X-rayed the suitcase, the police said.
“It was determined that the contents were a clothing donation,” police said.
The evacuation was lifted at about 2 p.m., they said.