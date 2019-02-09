Cops: Man hurt in Selden hit-run

Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Selden Friday night and took off, authorities said.

The victim, a man, was hit on Park Hill Drive about 10 p.m. and was taken by Selden fire department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Other details were not immediately available as Sixth Precinct detectives gathered evidence at the scene early Saturday.