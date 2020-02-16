Two men were hospitalized Saturday night after a driver lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Seldon and caused damage to a dozen parked vehicles, Suffolk County police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was heading west on Middle Country Road at North Evergreen Drive, when he lost control and struck a 2014 Subaru, a police spokesman said. The Ram then left the roadway and struck several vehicles in an Autoland USA dealership parking lot, causing damage to a dozen of them.

Suffolk police responded to the multivehicle crash at 8:45 p.m., a police spokesman said.

The pickup truck driver and a passenger were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman said. The driver of the Subaru was not hurt.