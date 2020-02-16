TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Out of control pickup truck damages dozen parked cars in Selden

A pickup truck collided with a car in

A pickup truck collided with a car in the intersection of Middle Country Road and North Evergreen Drive in Selden and then left the roadway striking several cars parked at an Autoland USA dealership Saturday night. Credit: Chris Sabella

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Two men were hospitalized Saturday night after a driver lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Seldon and caused damage to a dozen parked vehicles, Suffolk County police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was heading west on Middle Country Road at North Evergreen Drive, when he lost control and struck a 2014 Subaru, a police spokesman said. The Ram then left the roadway and struck several vehicles in an Autoland USA dealership parking lot, causing damage to a dozen of them.

Suffolk police responded to the multivehicle crash at 8:45 p.m., a police spokesman said.

The pickup truck driver and a passenger were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman said. The driver of the Subaru was not hurt.

