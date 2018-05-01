The Town of Babylon will now allow developers to build two-bedroom apartments for seniors.

The town board voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve adding “two bedroom” to the town’s code on senior housing, which previously only allowed one-bedroom units. The code also establishes the minimum habitable floor area for such apartments at 650 square feet.

Parking requirements are also changing from one space per one-bedroom unit to 1 1⁄2 spaces, and one-quarter of a space for each additional bedroom.

Town spokesman Kevin Bonner had said the inclusion of two bedrooms is intended to address shifts in senior housing where there are more instances of seniors using a spare room as a second bedroom.

A Deer Park resident who spoke at a public hearing on the code changes said that among those he knows living in senior housing there, “the one comment that they all seem to have is that they wish they had two bedrooms.”

The first project to benefit from the code change will be in Deer Park, Supervisor Rich Schaffer told the resident. The Engel Burman Group of Garden City had proposed building 200 one-bedroom senior apartments with dens on the site of a closed elementary school. Their rezoning request for the property was approved by the town board in August.

Another town spokesman, Daniel Schaefer, said that the developer informed the town that it wanted to build all two-bedrooms, which was not possible under the previous code, thus necessitating the change. Schaefer said Engel Burman has not yet submitted an application for the changes.