Cops: Driver dies after car strikes tree in Centerport

Police at the scene of a crash Wednesday

Police at the scene of a crash Wednesday in Centerport. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
The driver of a car that struck a tree Wednesday in Centerport died after the crash, police said.

The accident at around noon temporarily closed Route 25A at Stony Hollow Road, Suffolk County police said.

William Hunter, 60, of Centerport, was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta west on Route 25A — Fort Salonga Road — at Stony Hollow Road when his car veered off the road around noon and hit the tree, police said.

Hunter was taken by the Centerport Fire Department to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His car was impounded for a safety check.

Second Squad detectives are investigating.

By Newsday Staff

