Cops: SUV driver seriously hurt in crash into tree in Coram

A Farmingville woman was seriously hurt in a

A Farmingville woman was seriously hurt in a crash Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Coram, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Farmingville woman was seriously injured when the sport utility vehicle she was driving veered off the road and struck a tree late Thursday in Coram, police said.

Nicole Hernandez, 31, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk County police said. Her condition was not known.

Police said Hernandez lost control of her 2005 GMC on West Yaphank Road, near Beach Lane, crashing into a tree at 11:46 p.m.

No criminality is suspected. Additional details were not available.

