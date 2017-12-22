A Farmingville woman was seriously injured when the sport utility vehicle she was driving veered off the road and struck a tree late Thursday in Coram, police said.

Nicole Hernandez, 31, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk County police said. Her condition was not known.

Police said Hernandez lost control of her 2005 GMC on West Yaphank Road, near Beach Lane, crashing into a tree at 11:46 p.m.

No criminality is suspected. Additional details were not available.