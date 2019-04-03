TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Taxi driver killed in Long Island Expressway crash 

The scene of Wednesday's fatal crash on the

The scene of Wednesday's fatal crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Manorville. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

A taxi driver killed Wednesday morning when his car veered off the Long Island Expressway and struck a tree may have "suffered a medical event," police said. 

Jeffrey Pogar, 65, of East Patchogue, was driving east on the LIE in Manorville, just west of Exit 71, when the accident happened at about 7:35 a.m., closing a section of the roadway for about 2 1/2 hours, police said. 

Pogar was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Manorville Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

"Detectives believe he may have suffered a medical event," police said in a statement. 

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives investigating the death urge anyone with information about the crash to call them at 631-852-8752 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

