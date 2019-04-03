A taxi driver killed Wednesday morning when his car veered off the Long Island Expressway and struck a tree may have "suffered a medical event," police said.

Jeffrey Pogar, 65, of East Patchogue, was driving east on the LIE in Manorville, just west of Exit 71, when the accident happened at about 7:35 a.m., closing a section of the roadway for about 2 1/2 hours, police said.

Pogar was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Manorville Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Detectives believe he may have suffered a medical event," police said in a statement.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives investigating the death urge anyone with information about the crash to call them at 631-852-8752 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.