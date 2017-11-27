A multivehicle crash early Monday caused the closure of eastbound lanes of the south service road of the Long Island Expressway at Wheeler Road in Hauppauge, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident was reported at 3:21 a.m. A police spokesman had no immediate details.

The accident also caused the closing of Route 111 and Wheeler Road between the north service road of the LIE and Long Island Motor Parkway, police said.

