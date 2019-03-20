Police: Woman, baby seriously hurt in Mastic Beach two-car crash
A two-car crash late Wednesday morning in Mastic Beach left a woman and a baby seriously injured, police said.
About 11 a.m., a Nissan Altima heading south on Flower Road struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser at Neighborhood Road, Suffolk County police said.
The woman and the baby, who were in the Altima, were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
Two passengers in the PT Cruiser were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.
It was unclear, police said whether two other occupants in the Altima were injured.
Seventh Squad detectives are investigating.
