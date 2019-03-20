TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Woman, baby seriously hurt in Mastic Beach two-car crash

Scene of serious crash late Wednesday morning in

Scene of serious crash late Wednesday morning in Mastic Beach. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

A two-car crash late Wednesday morning in Mastic Beach left a woman and a baby seriously injured, police said.

About 11 a.m., a Nissan Altima heading south on Flower Road struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser at Neighborhood Road, Suffolk County police said. 

The woman and the baby, who were in the Altima, were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Two passengers in the PT Cruiser were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

It was unclear, police said whether two other occupants in the Altima were injured.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

LIPA trustees approved an $84 million, 20-year contract LIPA approves food scraps-to-power plant
Valley Stream residents voted in a mayoral and Incumbents lead in Valley Stream election
Jermaine Williams, vice president for student affairs at NCC names Jermaine Williams its new president
Dana King Jr., 23, of Valley Stream, outside Driver in 'super reckless' fatal crash arraigned
Suffolk County Community College President Shaun McKay. SCCC trustees weigh President McKay's fate 
The Baldwin Jiffy Lube at 598 Merrick Rd. DEC issues 8 tickets to Nassau Jiffy Lube, manager