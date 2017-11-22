Three people suffered minor injuries after a car and a pickup truck collided in Medford late Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Route 101 and National Boulevard at approximately 11:35 a.m., police said.

One woman in the car was initially thought to have been seriously injured, but was found to have suffered only minor injuries after she was evaluated, police said.

Both the male pickup truck driver and the second woman who was in the sedan also incurred minor injuries, Suffolk police said in a statement.

The police did not say which woman was driving the sedan.

The man was taken to East Patchogue’s Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, they said, while the two women were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

“The investigation is continuing,” Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in the statement.