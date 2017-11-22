TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 3 suffer minor injuries in Medford crash

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, between a pick-up truck and a sedan in Medford, Suffolk police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Three people suffered minor injuries after a car and a pickup truck collided in Medford late Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Route 101 and National Boulevard at approximately 11:35 a.m., police said.

One woman in the car was initially thought to have been seriously injured, but was found to have suffered only minor injuries after she was evaluated, police said.

Both the male pickup truck driver and the second woman who was in the sedan also incurred minor injuries, Suffolk police said in a statement.

The police did not say which woman was driving the sedan.

The man was taken to East Patchogue’s Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, they said, while the two women were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

“The investigation is continuing,” Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in the statement.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police officers are at the ready Police plan DWI crackdown for Thanksgiving
More train service will be available to LIRR LIRR: More train service over holiday weekend
John Derounian in an undated photo. Feds: Drugstore stop lands fraud suspect back in jail
Rain is expected to make its own departure Weather: Wet start to Thanksgiving getaway day
Nancy Urban, right, who has Alzheimer's disease, with Manes spur memories in new equine program
Desiree Garcia of Mastic, right, with her Pink LIer battling cancer gets Thanksgiving feast
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE