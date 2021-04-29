One driver dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in Westhampton 

One driver was killed and four other people were transported to a local hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries following a 10-vehicle crash involving cars, sport utility vehicles and a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon in Westhampton, Suffolk County emergency response officials said.

Suffolk officials and the New York State Department of Transportation 511NY website are reporting the chain-reaction crash had closed eastbound Sunrise Highway near Riverhead Road and Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton for about two hours.

The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. and state troopers had reopened the eastbound lanes in the area.

Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance Chief Bob Bancroft said one person had been killed, but the identification was pending notification of next of kin.

Bancroft said Westhampton Beach firefighters extricated one man from one of the crashed vehicles, but said that driver had not been seriously injured.

Six people refused medical attention at the scene, Bancroft said.

Bancroft said New York State Police, Southampton Town Police, the Westhampton Beach Fire Department and ambulance crews from Hampton Bays Volunteer, Flanders-Northampton Volunteer and East Moriches Ambulance all responded and said Hampton Bays, Flanders-Northampton and East Moriches transported four people to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Check back here for updates on this developing story