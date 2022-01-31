The leader of the Setauket Patriots has been charged with criminal mischief following a domestic violence incident, Suffolk police said Monday.

James Robitsek, 53, of Setauket, was charged with the misdemeanor on Jan. 21 in connection with an incident that had occurred three days earlier, online court records show.

The location and circumstances of the incident are not described in online records.

Suffolk police confirmed Robitsek had been charged but said they could not release details because it was related to domestic violence.

Robitsek was released without bail following his arraignment on Jan. 21 in First District Court in Central Islip. Online records do not indicate whether he entered a plea.

District Court Judge Patricia Grant Flynn ordered him to return to court on Thursday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not reply to a request for comment.

Robitsek's lawyer, Vincent Grande III of Copiague, said, "I look forward to his day in court where he can be vindicated."

Robitsek, a former New York Police Department officer, has led the Setauket Patriots, a pro-Trump group that has held rallies in support of the former president and taken part in counter-protests at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Hundreds of Setauket Patriots members attended rallies in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, though none is known to have been charged in connection with riots at the U.S. Capitol that day.

Robitsek also is facing charges in Port Jefferson that he organized a Sept. 12, 2020, parade honoring 9/11 victims without a permit from the village. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in Port Jefferson Village Court on March 4.

Records and news articles show the former cop has two prior convictions, including one stemming from an on-duty incident in Brooklyn.

Online records show Robitsek was convicted of official misconduct on Sept. 20, 2000, following a non-jury trial in Brooklyn State Supreme Court for offering to help a prostitution suspect in exchange for a date.

Robitsek left the NYPD around the time of his conviction.

He pleaded guilty to petit larceny on Jan. 19, 2007, in State Supreme Court in Riverhead, online records show. The circumstances of that case are unclear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.