South Setauket woman charged with lying about rape

By Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A South Setauket woman charged with lying about being raped by two college football players now says she never told investigators she was sexually assaulted.

Nikki Yovino was in a Connecticut court Wednesday for a hearing on the defense’s motion to keep her alleged confession that she made up the rape allegation out of trial.

The Connecticut Post reports a prosecutor appeared surprised when the former Sacred Heart University student said she never told police she was sexually assaulted. She testified she told police “something happened in the bathroom at the party with these two guys that I didn’t want to happen.”

Yovino said two Sacred Heart football players raped her in 2016. The players said the encounter was consensual.

Yovino is charged with falsely reporting an incident.

