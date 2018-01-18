TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Southampton Town cop recovers severed fingers

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Southampton Town police officer recovered severed fingers for possible reattachment after a man’s hand got caught in a shredder in Riverhead on Wednesday.

The man was not identified in a news release on the incident.

According to the news release, the incident happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on West Main Street when the man was trying to remove a block of ice that was lodged in the shredder.

His glove was caught in the spinner and when his hand was pulled “several” fingers were severed, police said.

Police Officer John Kuey recovered the fingers and transported them to Peconic Bay Medical Center for reattachment, police said.

Further information on the incident, including where the accident took place and whether the fingers had been reattached, was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Southampton police detective division at 631-702-2230.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

