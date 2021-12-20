Huntington allocates $22M in Rescue Plan funding for sewer project

Flush with millions in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Town of Huntington officials will use the money for the $65 million Huntington Station Hub Sewer Infrastructure Project.

The town will enter into an intermunicipal agreement with Suffolk County to transfer $22 million in Rescue Plan funding it has received to the county for the construction of sewers. The project will span the New York Avenue/Route 110 Corridor from the Huntington LIRR Station to 14th Street, with additional adjacent parcels to the east and west, town officials said.

"It is very satisfying to have, as one of my last acts as supervisor, allocated this funding for sewers in downtown Huntington Station on the south side of the train tracks, something that will spur economic investment and produce tangible results in the revitalization of my hometown — one of the key goals of my administration — in the years to come," Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci wrote in a Dec. 17 email.

Lupinacci did not seek reelection to a second term.

The county will oversee the estimated $65 million project, town officials said.

The Town received $22,209,010 in May under the rescue plan and is expected to receive a second installment in May 2022. That amount has not yet been determined.

The Suffolk County Legislature Public Works Committee approved the plan Dec. 13, town officials said. The full county legislature is set to vote on it Dec. 21.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They are voting on matching the town’s $22 million in rescue plan funds with $22 million the county received, town officials said.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed March 11 by President Joe Biden. It’s a stimulus funding package for local governments tied to the pandemic.

In addition to rescue plan funds, the balance of the project’s cost will be funded by grants or district ratepayers, town officials said.

Rescue funds require projects to be completed by December 2026, town officials said.