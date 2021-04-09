A 55-year-old Islip man was arraigned and charged with attempted coercion and enticement after authorities said FBI agents arrested him Thursday at a Melville hotel where he intended to have a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old boy, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin Will was arrested by FBI agents working in the "Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit." Law enforcement said Will was in possession of cocaine, whiskey, lubricants and condoms, according to prosecutors.

Will, who is unemployed, was arraigned in Central Islip’s federal courthouse Friday and was able to post bail, which was set for $1.5 million, and partially secured by the defendant’s two homes in Islip and Commack, according a spokesman with U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Will’s attorney, Tracey E. Gaffey, with the Federal Defenders of New York, declined to comment Friday night.

At his arraignment earlier Friday, Will was ordered to home confinement and electronic monitoring, officials said. He was also barred from having any internet devices, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, Will last Sunday while in a Kik chat room, struck up a conversation with a man who was actually an undercover officer. While speaking in the chat room, Will and the officer, referenced in the complaint as "father," then set up a rendezvous that would include Will having a sexual encounter with the child while the father watched, prosecutors said.

"Will sent the ‘father’ private messages and described sexual acts he would like to perform on the child. The ‘father’ indicated that he would like to observe the sexual acts between the defendant and the child," a federal spokesman said. The official continued: "On Thursday night, the defendant met the "father" at a coffee shop in Farmingdale and then went back to the hotel in Melville where the child was purportedly located. Will was arrested outside the hotel room in possession of cocaine, whiskey, lubricants and condoms."

While he was arrested, Will said: "I messed up. I made a terrible mistake," the complaint said.