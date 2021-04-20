A camera system set up initially for schools in case of an active shooter has been expanded to supermarkets and big-box retailers, Suffolk officials announced Tuesday, the day a man shot three people in a West Hempstead supermarket.

The S.H.A.R.E. initiative — Sharing to Help Access Remote Entry — will allow businesses that have closed-circuit television camera systems to be connected to the police department’s Real-Time Crime Center at no cost. The camera access will allow police to collaborate with businesses in active shooter situations and other emergencies.

The announcement Tuesday morning came as a 31-year-old suspected gunman in Nassau County entered a busy Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead and shot three store employees, one fatally.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the suspect, identified as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a former or current employee, who was arrested by police after he fled from the supermarket.

Bellone heard news of the shooting during the announcement on the camera initiative and said: "This is in our backyard." He added, "This is disturbing...It’s unacceptable, this has to stop."

The initiative started nearly two years ago with school districts providing their camera feeds, but was expanded, as Bellone said because "we’ve seen in places like Colorado and other places these shootings happen anywhere."

"And as we now reach out to these retailers, big-box retailers, supermarkets and sign them up into the program, the police department will have the ability to see inside those stores if God forbid an active shooter situation arises," Bellone said at police headquarters in Yaphank.

In June 2019, when the initiative was announced with school districts, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart called the access "vital" as officers can have the description and location of the threat.

In addition, nearly all public school systems in both Suffolk and Nassau counties utilize the RAVE app, a smartphone system that allows teachers and administrators to call 911 and simultaneously alert other authorities about an active shooter situation or other emergency events.

With Joie Tyrell