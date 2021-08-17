Shark sightings closed several beaches in Suffolk County to swimmers on Tuesday.

Swimming ceased at Pike's Beach in Westhampton Dunes after police received reports of sharks feeding on bunker fish roughly 200 to 300 yards offshore.

Additonally, all other Southampton Town beaches to the west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming.

Smith Point County Park in Shirley and Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton both closed as well, according to a spokesperson for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Cupsogue has since reopened.

