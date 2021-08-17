TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Sharks close Pike's Beach in Westhampton Dunes, others to swimmers

Pikes Beach in Westhampton Dunes is closed to

Pikes Beach in Westhampton Dunes is closed to swimming due to sharks being spotted offshore.  Credit: Morgan Campbell/Morgan Campbell

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Shark sightings closed several beaches in Suffolk County to swimmers on Tuesday.

Swimming ceased at Pike's Beach in Westhampton Dunes after police received reports of sharks feeding on bunker fish roughly 200 to 300 yards offshore.

Additonally, all other Southampton Town beaches to the west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming.

Smith Point County Park in Shirley and Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton both closed as well, according to a spokesperson for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Cupsogue has since reopened.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Adhi Sharma will be the first physician
LI hospital's COVID-19 'quarterback' gets top job
Bowling at Farmingdale Lanes in Jan. 2020, before
Farmingdale Lanes closing on Wednesday
Devesh Samtani, 18, of Hong Kong, was in
Teen's death ends NYC dream for him and his family
James Theinert, of Shelter Island, in 2010 after
LI Gold Star parents: Disgust over Afghanistan collapse
Rescuers helpeds three kayakers to safety Monday after
Cops: Two kayaks capsize, 3 boaters rescued
All health care workers in New York will
Cuomo: All NY health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?