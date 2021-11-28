Suffolk police lift Sound Beach shelter-in-place request

Suffolk police have lifted a request for Sound Beach residents to shelter in place Sunday after taking a subject who had barricaded himself in a home into custody.

The subject suffered self-inflicted but non-life-threatening injuries during the incident on Babylon Drive.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Suffolk police declined to say how the man injured himself.

Suffolk police issued the shelter in place request at 2:41 p.m.

"Residents in this area should shelter in place due to police activity until further notice," Suffolk police said in an alert. "Please stay away from windows and doors."