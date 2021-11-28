TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police lift Sound Beach shelter-in-place request

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police have lifted a request for Sound Beach residents to shelter in place Sunday after taking a subject who had barricaded himself in a home into custody.

The subject suffered self-inflicted but non-life-threatening injuries during the incident on Babylon Drive.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Suffolk police declined to say how the man injured himself.

Suffolk police issued the shelter in place request at 2:41 p.m.

"Residents in this area should shelter in place due to police activity until further notice," Suffolk police said in an alert. "Please stay away from windows and doors."

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

Zushi, a three-month-old French bulldog seen here with
Another French bulldog reported stolen on LI
Tiffany Kian, 8, of East Moriches, enjoys the
Forecast: Dry, sunny and cold through Wednesday
Suffolk police officers and arson investigators Sunday morning
Official: Suffolk cops checking 'loud bang' off Lindenhurst
Air conditioning would be installed in all classrooms
Up for a vote in Elmont: $52M bond calls for classroom upgrades
Rabbi Mendel Teldon holds a menorah surrounded by
Supply-chain crisis leads to near-shortage of menorahs on Long Island 
First responders work the scene of the fatal
Two dead in North New Hyde Park car crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?