A Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff went above and beyond to help a couple find an engagement ring they lost in the snow.

Deputy Sheriff Anita Caruso was on duty Saturday when she spotted a disabled vehicle on the side of County Road 51 in Eastport and two people sifting through the snow, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Natalie Gerweck of Bay Shore and Jason Griffin of Ronkonkoma were driving when their car got a flat tire and slid off the road. When Gerweck went outside to inspect the car, her engagement ring slid off her finger and became lost in the fresh snow.

Caruso pulled over and helped the newly engaged couple search and later had a metal detector — one of the wands deputies use to search prisoners — delivered to the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Caruso searched the area again, this time sweeping over the site with the wand, and eventually plucked the ring from the snow.

The couple were ecstatic, the Sheriff’s office said.

Caruso also stayed with them until a tow truck arrived to change their tire.