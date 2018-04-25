Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon has been tapped to lead the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, his office said Wednesday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone appointed Toulon, who took office in January, as executive director. The council compiles information and helps law enforcement leaders to craft criminal justice policies and collaboration among public and private agencies that help reduce crime and recidivism.

“The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is an important function in county government because it gives us a forum to discover best practices, collaborate and implement policies that can improve all aspects of the justice system,” Toulon said in a statement. “I share Steve Bellone’s vision for directing resources where they can have the most impact, and for improving collaboration system-wide.”

Among other problems, Toulon has said, he is concerned with fighting gangs, curbing the opioid epidemic and breaking the school-to-prison pipeline.

“I appointed Sheriff Toulon because of his commitment to utilize data-driven strategies and best practices as we continue to drive down crime to record lows in Suffolk County,” Bellone said. “I commend him for his willingness to step up to the plate and work together for the betterment of our criminal justice system. I know he will make us proud.”