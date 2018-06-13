TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton Town moves to buy parcels for aquaculture, marina

The site of the Lobster Grille Inn and adjacent land would be protected from residential development and also be used for a marina, restaurant, open space and sewage treatment plant.

The Lobster Grille Inn in Southampton in 2012.

The Lobster Grille Inn in Southampton in 2012. Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter Gianotti

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Southampton Town is moving forward with a plan to purchase and preserve a 10-acre cluster of parcels in Shinnecock Hills to be used as a marina, restaurant, open space, a sewage treatment plant and possibly for the first fish farm in the town.

The town board voted at its Tuesday meeting in favor of two resolutions, one to acquire a 5.3-acre property and another to purchase the development rights on the adjoining 4.75 acres to keep it in agriculture, or in this case aquaculture, production. The board voted 4-0 on the first proposal and 4-1 on the second.

Councilwoman Julie Lofstad voted against the second resolution, citing concerns over whether Manna Fish Farms, the aquaculture operation that plans to use the site, would be able to obtain the proper permits. The company plans to be the first open ocean finfish farm in federal waters off the East Coast, according to its website.

The property, near where Sunrise Highway meets County Road 39, most recently housed the Lobster Grille Inn restaurant.

A 25-unit condominium complex could be built on the property if it were not acquired by the town, Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

