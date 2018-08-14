TODAY'S PAPER
Shinnecock Hills construction workers find skeletal remains, police say

Skeletal remains were discovered at this construction site

Skeletal remains were discovered at this construction site in Shinnecock Hills on Monday afternoon Photo Credit: Newsday/Vera Chinese

By Vera Chinese
Human skeletal remains were discovered during construction at an undeveloped site in Shinnecock Hills Monday, Suffolk County Police said.

Police received a 1:11 p.m. call reporting that what appeared to be a skull and other bones were discovered by builders at the Hawthorne Road site, near the Shinnecock Indian Nation reservation, according to Southampton Town Police.

Southampton police and Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives responded. The remains were taken to the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office for further analysis by an anthropologist, police reported.

Michael White, whose business partner owns the property, said Tuesday workers discovered the bones as well as a piece of rounded glass pottery yesterday afternoon. Investigators searched the site but did not find additional remains or artifacts.

“They sifted bone fragments here for six hours,” White said.

He notified representatives from the Shinnecock Indian Nation of the find.

Construction will remain on hold until an investigation is complete, officials said.

Suffolk police asked anyone with information to call the homicide squad at (631) 852-6392.

