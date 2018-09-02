The infectious rhythm of dancers and the smells of fried meat and kettle corn once again filled the grounds of the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton Saturday for the annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow.

Randy King, vice chairman of the Tribal Council of Trustees for the Shinnecock Indian Nation, said he was glad that people from different places and cultures were able to experience American Indian culture at Saturday's powwow.

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow arena at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

A competitor performs at the annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow in Southampton on Saturday.

Competitors perform during an exhibition at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

Competitors perform during the youth category contest at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow arena at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southhampton.

A competitor dances in an exhibition at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southhampton.

A Red Clay drummer performs at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

A patron browses vendor tents at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.