Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

72nd annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow photos

By Newsday Staff
Print

The infectious rhythm of dancers and the smells of fried meat and kettle corn once again filled the grounds of the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton Saturday for the annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow.

Randy King, vice chairman of the Tribal Council
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Randy King, vice chairman of the Tribal Council of Trustees for the Shinnecock Indian Nation, said he was glad that people from different places and cultures were able to experience American Indian culture at Saturday's powwow.

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow arena at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

A competitor performs at the annual Shinnecock Indian
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

A competitor performs at the annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow in Southampton on Saturday. 

Competitors perform during an exhibition at the annual
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Competitors perform during an exhibition at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

Competitors perform during the youth category contest at
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Competitors perform during the youth category contest at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Competitors make the grand entrance into the powwow arena at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southhampton.

A competitor dances in an exhibition at the
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

A competitor dances in an exhibition at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southhampton.

A Red Clay drummer performs at the annual
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

A Red Clay drummer performs at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

A patron browses vendor tents at the annual
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

A patron browses vendor tents at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

Kailyn McIver (L), of New Jersey, enters a
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Kailyn McIver of New Jersey, left, enters a tepee alongside her siblings Isaiah, 10, and Anaiah, 8, at the annual Shinnecock Powwow on Saturday in Southampton.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

A lifeguard keeps watch over Jones Beach on NY: Lifeguards will remain on duty at 4 state parks
The high temperature will be close to 90 New record high set for day at MacArthur
The high temperature will be close to 90 Suffolk HS sports events canceled due to heat
Co-owners Brad Vassallo, left, and Eddie McGrath, right, Famed bar, gutted by fire, to reopen, owners say
Lindenmere, the one-time summer residence of Imelda and LI home once owned by Imelda Marcos to be auctioned
Supervisor Laura Gillen and Councilman Bruce Blakeman during Town repeals public breastfeeding restriction