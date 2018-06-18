State troopers responded to the Shinnecock Indian Reservation late Sunday afternoon to investigate a report of three people walking around with guns and instead found about 2,000 people attending an unannounced concert, police said.

One tribal leader who managed the event said the police response was unwarranted and noted no charges were filed.

With the final round of the U.S. Open at nearby Shinnecock Hills Golf Club simultaneously winding down, a “large contingent of State Police members assigned to the golf tournament were immediately deployed in and around the reservation,” Maj. David Candelaria said Monday in a news release.

The initial gun report, at about 5:15 p.m., was unfounded, but many in the crowd were unruly, and police responded to multiple calls for service “including an aided case for a female attendee who was unresponsive but breathing, a stolen motorcycle, multiple fights in progress, and a hit and run accident,” Candelaria said.

In a news release Monday police did not provide details about any of the incidents.

“Troopers remained on scene to regain order, maintain crowd control and ensure an orderly and safe departure of concert attendees,” Candelaria said.

State Police worked alongside multiple East End law enforcement agencies to ensure “the safety of both golf spectators and concert attendees while maintaining the orderly flow of traffic throughout the Southampton,” Candelaria said.

Lance Gumbs, a Shinnecock Indian tribal trustee who managed the Caribbean-Day event, said police reports of the event were exaggerated. He denied reports of an unruly crowd.

“None of that stuff happened,” he said. “I was there the whole day. We had a good day. It was a beautiful event,” with food, music and dancing.

Gumbs noted the event had its own 50-person security detail, in addition to tribal security, and that all attendees were patted down and bags checked. No weapons were found, he said.

Gumbs said two women who attended the event passed out, one from heat exhaustion, the other from “drink,” he said, and he allowed around 10 state troopers into the event to respond.

He accused police of “trying to embarrass us” because the tribe didn’t notify the police of the event in advance. Gumbs said the police response was based on a “spoof call.”