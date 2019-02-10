TODAY'S PAPER
1 dead, 1 injured after fiery Shirley crash, police say

Firefighters at the scene of the crash on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley early Sunday. Photo Credit: LiHotShots

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A driver was killed and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a fiery early morning crash in Shirley on Sunday, police said.

James Dontae, 29, of Shirley, was driving a 2010 Toyota sedan on William Floyd Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. when he struck the back of a 2004 Jeep traveling south near Dawn Drive, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The Jeep caught fire and its driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Dontae was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

