 Shirley man found shot dead in Coram

A 25-year-old Shirley man was found shot dead in Coram on Thursday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Branzel Bonner Jr. was found in the woods on Middle Country Road, police said, after they responded to the area at 9:53 a.m. for a man found shot.

Bonner Jr. was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, but could not be saved.

Suffolk police homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.