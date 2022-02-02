A verbal altercation between two men Wednesday night in Shirley ended with one of them hospitalized for a gunshot wound, Suffolk police said.

The ages, hometowns and relationship between the two men were not immediately available.

Police said the men were arguing on Floyd Road North near Hampton Avenue when one shot the other at 6:08 p.m.

Bullets also hit three nearby homes, police said. No one else was hurt.

The victim transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No immediate information was available about the suspected gunman or any other circumstances leading up the shooting.