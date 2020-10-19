TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Teen seriously injured in Shirley motorcycle crash, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A teenaged motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision between his bike and another vehicle Sunday in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Jayden France, 19, of Mastic Beach, was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of undisclosed serious injuries following the crash, which occurred on Victory Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said France was operating at 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle and collided with a 2018 BMW operated by Edward Biredsall, 63, of Copiague. Neither Biredsall nor his 54-year-old passenger were injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

