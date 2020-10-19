A teenaged motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision between his bike and another vehicle Sunday in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Jayden France, 19, of Mastic Beach, was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of undisclosed serious injuries following the crash, which occurred on Victory Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said France was operating at 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle and collided with a 2018 BMW operated by Edward Biredsall, 63, of Copiague. Neither Biredsall nor his 54-year-old passenger were injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.