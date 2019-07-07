Cops: Two injured in drive-by shooting at Shirley house party
A drive-by shooting at a house party in Shirley Saturday night injured two people, Suffolk County police said.
Many people from the party at a house on West Parkview Drive were in the front yard and street around 11:30 p.m. when someone from a passing car fired shots, hitting a 41-year-old Mastic Beach woman in the leg and a 32-year-old Coram man in the foot, police said in a news release.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The vehicle is described as a newer model, light color Nissan 4-door sedan.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
