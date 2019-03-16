A Shirley man was arrested after, police said, he ran over a pedestrian while the motorist was backing out of his driveway and then drove away on Friday night.

Suffolk County police said Michael Gruce, 50, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash after he hit the male pedestrian on the Winston Drive driveway about 10 p.m. Friday. Gruce then drove off in a 2008 Ford Econoline van, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Gruce in Manorville at 11:35 p.m. on Weeks Avenue and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash and reckless endangerment, police said.

He was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is set to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Central Islip.