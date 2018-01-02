Four people, including two children, were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Tuesday night after a fire erupted at an Italian ices shop in Shirley, fire officials said.

Mastic Fire Chief Rudy Sunderman said the injured were from a family who lived on the second floor, above Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream. They were able to escape through a window, he said.

The extent of the injuries, and the exact ages of the victims, weren’t immediately known.

The Mastic, Mastic Beach, Center Moriches, Ridge, Brookhaven and Manorville fire departments responded to the scene at Surrey Circle at 6:45 p.m., Sunderman said.

The Shirley and Mastic ambulance companies also responded.

Fire officials and officers are investigating what caused the fire.

