Detectives investigating the shooting at an East End house party that left three wounded early Tuesday said alcohol and drug use, as well as potential gang affiliations, may have all played a role in the escalation to gunfire.

Southampton Town police said Wednesday it now appears that about 40 people, mostly male, were at the rented house at 26 Long Springs Rd. in North Sea, along with "six to eight dancers," when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial estimates by police Tuesday were that about 20 people had been at the property.

Three people, a 22-year-old Medford woman and two 26-year-old men, were shot, police said.

Police said all took themselves to a hospital, with one of the men then being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

All suffered what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

"Additional evidence appears to show that a significant amount of shots were fired from outside in to the residence and shots may have been fired inside the residence," Southampton police said in a statement Wednesday.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police have not said how many shots were fired, though on Tuesday Southampton police spokeswoman Lt. Susan C. Ralph said it appears "multiple weapons" were in possession of those at the scene. Adding to the confusion, Ralph said Tuesday, was that officers responding to "multiple" 911 calls of shots being fired arrived at the rural location to find partygoers leaving the property in all directions.

Police said no arrests had been made and that a search by detectives and a State Police K-9 unit did not locate any suspects on Tuesday.

It is unclear if police have recovered any of the weapons involved in the shooting — and it is unclear how many times each of the victims had been shot.

Police have not said if the shootings are believed to be targeted, but on Wednesday said "Potential for gang affiliation associated with this incident remains under investigation," adding: "The evidence shows that there was alcohol and evidence of marijuana at the residence."

Police said the house had been rented for one night though VRBO, in violation of Town Code, which prohibits single-day rentals. Newsday contacted the owner of record for the property on Tuesday, but he declined to comment.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-702-2230. Tipsters can also call the Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454