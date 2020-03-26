Cops: Man shot by police in standoff is retired NYPD officer

A retired NYPD officer shot by Suffolk police after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers during an hourslong standoff at his Middle Island home Wednesday has been charged with menacing a police officer.

Christopher Malerba, 49, will be arraigned at a later date, police said. A spokeswoman for the NYPD confirmed that Malerba had been an officer with the department but did not provide further details about his career.

Suffolk police said officers arrived at Malerba’s Bailey Road home Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about an intoxicated man who was suicidal and homicidal. The 911 caller said the man was in possession of a rifle.

Members of the Hostage Negotiating Team and officers from the Emergency Service Unit established a dialogue with the man, who had barricaded himself inside the house, police said.

Malerba emerged from the house after a 2 ½-hour standoff and pointed a rifle at emergency service officers, who then fired at him, police said. Malerba, who was struck in the hand, retreated back into the home.

Malerba came out a short time later, this time unarmed, before he was taken into custody. Police said they did not know why Malerba had barricaded himself in the home.

Malerba was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he will undergo psychological testing, police said. He was in stable condition Thursday morning.

Police did not disclose how many shots were fired in the incident or how many officers fired weapons. There were no other injuries, police said.

Suffolk police ask that anyone with information about he incident call Homicide detectives at 631-852-6392.