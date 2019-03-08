TODAY'S PAPER
Students feeling nauseated on school bus sent to hospital, officials says

About a dozen sixth-graders in Huntington Station were evaluated and released from a hospital after riding a small bus to the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center, officials said Friday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
About a dozen sixth-graders in Huntington Station were released after being evaluated at a hospital because they said they said they felt nauseated after riding a small bus to school at the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center, officials said on Friday.

"They were all examined and released" from Huntington Hospital, a Suffolk police spokesman said by telephone. "They don't know the cause, but they reported feeling sick, they were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, and they all have been cleared and released."

South Huntington Schools Superintendent David P. Bennardo by telephone said none of the children appeared to require immediate treatment when they arrived at the start of the school day. 

“We had our nurse check them out, there were no outward signs of distress,” he said, referring to the first three students who said they smelled fumes.

School officials then determined the three should be examined by paramedics; six of their fellow travelers then reported similar symptoms, leading officials to send the entire group of 13 who rode together on the bus to the hospital.

The bus company, he said, immediately took that vehicle out of service.

