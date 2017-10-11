Have you seen Lawrence Werner of Patchogue?
Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert for Werner, 68, who is diabetic and schizophrenic, saying he went missing Tuesday.
Werner was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rear yard of his home on River Avenue in Patchogue, police said.
Werner was described as 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a long beard, police said; he was last seen wearing a shirt with a baseball logo. He was carrying a brown satchel, police said.
Police asked anyone with information about Werner’s whereabouts to call 911 or Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
A Silver Alert is a program that allows law enforcement to share information with the media about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.
