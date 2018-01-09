TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Silver Alert issued for Kings Park man

Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert for Edward Langstaff Sr., 78, who was last seen leaving his home in Kings Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Kings Park man who has high blood pressure and suffers from the onset of dementia.

Edward Langstaff Sr. was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Monday when he drove away from his home on Wartburg Drive in a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with New York license plate ALD 5983, Suffolk County police said.

He is about 5-foot-9, 165 pounds and has a tattoo of the word KOREA on his left forearm, police said.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452, or call 911.

