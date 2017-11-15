This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Silver Alert issued for Mastic woman, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police issued a Silver Alert for

Suffolk County police issued a Silver Alert for Veronica Bripernauth, 58, of Mastic, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
She was last seen leaving her home in Mastic, driving her silver 2004 Ford Explorer to the Best Yet Market in Shirley. That was about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County police issued a Silver Alert for Veronica Bripernauth, 58, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, in hopes someone knows her whereabouts.

Police said Bripernauth, described as 5-foot-1 and 150 pounds, was wearing black pants, a black shirt and black sneakers when she went missing. Her Ford has New York license plate HML 9985.

Anyone with information on Bripernauth was asked to call 911 or Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

The Silver Alert program allows law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

