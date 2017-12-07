TODAY'S PAPER
Silver Alert issued for Medford man, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert

Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert for Matthew Accardi, 85, of Medford, who was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Medford man who suffers from dementia and congestive heart failure and may need medical attention.

Matthew Accardi, 85, was last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Kettles Lane, police said.

He is 5-foot-11, 194 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and tan slip-on shoes, police said.

He was known to be operating a brown 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe with a New York plate FJM-3297, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Accardi’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8642.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

