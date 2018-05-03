A Patchogue teenager who suffers from hallucinations has been missing since he left a hospital Wednesday night, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help to find him.

Joseph Kitchings, 17, was last seen wearing his hospital-issued gown about 8 p.m. as he left Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center on Hospital Road in Patchogue, police said.

Kitchings, who has blonde hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 110 pounds.

Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8538 or to call 911.