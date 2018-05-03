TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police ask public’s help to find missing Patchogue teen

Joseph Kitchings, 17, of Patchogue, is missing.

Joseph Kitchings, 17, of Patchogue, is missing. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Patchogue teenager who suffers from hallucinations has been missing since he left a hospital Wednesday night, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help to find him.

Joseph Kitchings, 17, was last seen wearing his hospital-issued gown about 8 p.m. as he left Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center on Hospital Road in Patchogue, police said.

Kitchings, who has blonde hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 110 pounds.

Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8538 or to call 911.

Latest Long Island News

Rudy Giuliani, seen here at Trump Tower on 1600: Trump paid for Stormy, and so what, says Rudy
MTA chief development officer Janno Lieber said Wednesday MTA to LIA: East Side Access will be ready by 2022
Evlyn Tsmisis, Nassau deputy county executive for economic Hub developer tells legislators of mixed-use plan
John Venditto, left, and Edward Mangano leave the Genova testified he initially lied to prosecutors
Jim Butenskie of Long Beach enjoys Wednesday's warm Forecast: Another summerlike day on tap Thursday
GOP State Sen. Tom Croci at a news Croci joins list of GOP pols who won't run in Nov.