Single mom of four gets her own home through Habitat for Humanity 

For four years, Mariela Calderon kept filing applications to buy a house with Habitat for Humanity.

The single mother of four works as a quality control inspector for a pharmaceutical company in Shirley and has lived with her parents in Patchogue for more than 20 years. She knew working the nonprofit was probably the only way she could get a place of her own.

"I kept applying until I got it. It’s really hard to afford a home," Calderon said. "I'm a single mom and everything is expensive now and everything went up. I don’t think a single income can afford a house."

Habitat for Humanity sold the fully refurbished home in Bellport to Calderon on Wednesday so she could move in with her 10-year-old daughter Kayla.

"Thank you for making my dreams come true to own a house. And thanks to God," Calderon said. "I wanted to have a space to call home for my kids and me."

Lee Silberman, executive director of Habitat of Suffolk County, said Calderon was buying the home at market value for $360,000, using grants and a low interest mortgage.

The home was purchased without a down-payment but instead with 300 hours of "sweat equity," from Calderon volunteering to help finish her home and other projects under construction in Suffolk County.

She signed a 30-year mortgage with 2% interest while Habitat for Humanity signed a second soft mortgage that will be forgiven as the home is paid off, Silberman said. The total mortgage, homeowner’s insurance and property taxes will be fixed at 30% of Calderon’s income.

"The two best days are the days we raise the walls of a new house and a few months later, when we hand over the keys to our new homeowner," Silberman said. "No one should be spending more than 30% of their income for housing."

Recipients for new homes qualify three ways. They pay more than 30% of their income for housing, or live in substandard or overcrowded housing, Silberman said. He said the majority of recipients qualify in all three categories.

About 50% of residents in Suffolk County pay more than 30% of their income on housing and about 20% of residents pay at least 50% of their income on housing, Silberman said.

"When someone does that, there’s no money left for health expenses and insurance," Silberman said.

With James Carbone