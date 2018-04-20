TODAY'S PAPER
6-vehicle crash injures one in North Patchogue, cops say

Emergency workers respond to a six-vehicle crash Thursday

Emergency workers respond to a six-vehicle crash Thursday night on eastbound Sunrise Highway near Exit 53 in North Patchogue. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
One person was injured in a six-vehicle crash Thursday night at a construction site in North Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The accident occurred where traffic was stopped by construction on eastbound Sunrise Highway near Exit 53 about 10:15 p.m., police said.

A 35-year-old man driving a 1997 GMC Suburban hit the back of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, setting off a chain reaction, police said.

The Rogue struck a 2017 Nissan sedan, which struck a 2015 Acura sedan, sending it into a 2013 Hyundai sedan, which struck a 2014 Hyundai sport utility vehicle, police said.

The only injury was to the driver of the Rogue, a 52-year-old East Patchogue man who was taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue with minor injuries, police said.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed at Exit 52A for about two hours, police said.

